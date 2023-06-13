Members of the Class of 2023 sit attentively on the football field at John A. Holmes High School during the school’s commencement ceremony Friday evening. One-hundred twenty Holmes seniors received diplomas during the ceremony.
John A. Holmes graduates Haylei Bush and Hank Downum pose for a photograph after their school’s commencement ceremony Friday in Edenton. Downum plans to attend Pitt Community College and play baseball. Bush will attend East Carolina University, where she plans to train for a career in psychiatry.
EDENTON — The current John A. Holmes High School campus hosted its last official event on Friday — the graduation ceremony for 120 members of the school’s Class of 2023.
Like many before it, the class of 2023 had an impressive list of accomplishments. Four graduates will continue their athletic careers in college, and three — Will Gregory, Dakota Hoggard and Robert Mikus Jr. — will join the U.S. Marine Corps. Seven graduates earned an associate degree while attending high school, and the class as a whole earned scholarships worth $1.4 million.