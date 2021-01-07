CURRITUCK — Currituck officials Monday added almost $1.3 million cut from the county’s budget last summer back into the current 2020-21 fiscal budget.
Fearing a loss of revenue because of the COVID-19 pandemic last June, Currituck officials eliminated most planned capital expenditures from the 2020-21 budget County Manager Ben Stikeleather first proposed before the pandemic hit.
The added money approved unanimously by commissioners Monday increases capital expenditures back to their original recommended amount and now sets the entire 2020-21 fiscal budget at around $86 million.
Officials said the downturn in the economy has not occurred in Currituck County.
“Revenue is actually meeting expectations such as the manager is comfortable recommending to the board that we return these items into this year’s budget,” said County Attorney Ike McRee, who presented the budget amendment to the board in Stikeleather’s absence. The county manager did not attend Monday’s meeting.
Currituck schools will receive $400,000 that commissioners cut from the budget in June. Half, or around $200,000, will go toward site preparation costs for the schools’ expected need for more mobile classrooms to meet growth needs in Moyock. The rest will be used for capital outlays like heating, ventilation and air-conditioning replacement and school repairs.
“We added mobile classrooms in Moyock this past year and we know we are going to need them in the very near future as well as you see the growth in the northern end of the county,” said Currituck Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz. “We are certainly glad to get the money.”
Board Chairman Mike Payment said Currituck’s revenue numbers have come in “stronger than predicted” and that the added money will be used across county government for various smaller capital items that had been cut.
“We could have made it through the year without those things but now that the money is there we can take care of those things,” Payment said. “We were not sure how the sales tax, the occupancy tax was going to go so we cut back (in June) on some items in the budget to bring it down a little bit. We didn’t add anything new (Monday night).”
Commissioner Owen Etheridge said that when the budget was approved in June, the county would look at revenues around the end of the year and make any possible adjustments.
“That (sales tax) is where we fund a lot of capital projects out of,” Etheridge said.