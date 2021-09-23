BARCO — A U.S. Coast Guard flyover and a display of vintage aircraft are two of the highlights for Aviation Day Saturday at the Currituck Regional Airport in Barco.
The free event, scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be co-hosted by Currituck County and the Northeastern N.C. Women in Aviation chapter.
Airport Manager William Nelson said several vintage aircraft from the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum will be on display.
“You will see all types of aircraft,” Nelson said. “There will be single engine, multi-engine aircraft and some Navy aircraft.”
Nelson said the Coast Guard is planning a flyby featuring a C-130 aircraft from Base Elizabeth City. He’s also hoping U.S. Navy planes conducting training exercises in the area will fly over the event.
“We are hoping to have the Navy do some pattern work, a couple of flybys,” Nelson said.
Other activities will include tours of the airport terminal building, free airplane rides, a display of classic cars, live music, food trucks and children’s games. The Experimental Aircraft Association will also be on hand and Kitty Hawk Kites will perform a glider demonstration at 3 p.m.
“It should be a fun family day,” Nelson said. “We have free airplane rides for kids.”
The local Women in Aviation chapter will also celebrate the 7th annual national Girls in Aviation Day at the Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center, which is next to Currituck Regional Airport.
Girls in Aviation Day is a free event geared toward girls but is open to all youth. It is designed for youth to learn about career opportunities in aviation and there will be exhibitors from airlines, the military, flight schools and colleges and universities at the event.
Women in Aviation International is hosting several hundred similar Girls in Aviation Day events all across the country on Saturday.
“Girls in Aviation Day has been instrumental in introducing girls to opportunities in aviation and STEM that they never would have considered,” said WAI national Outreach Director Molly Martin. “We work very hard to bring participants and role models together so girls can see themselves in these exciting roles.”