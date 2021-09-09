CURRITUCK — Currituck County officials moved Tuesday night to align the start times of its two regularly scheduled monthly meetings.
The Board of Commissioners gave unanimous approval to changing the start time of its second monthly meeting to 6 p.m. The board’s decision Tuesday changed the start time of its second monthly meeting from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Commissioners had agreed to the change for the second-meeting start time following a brief discussion during a previously held work session, as interim County Manager Ike McRee explained.
“The board determined that it would be appropriate to return the second meeting of each month on the third Monday to 6 p.m., rather than the current practice, which is at 4 p.m.,” McRee said.
The commissioners meet twice in regular sessions. The first meeting is held on the first Monday of each month and the second meeting is held on the third Monday of each month. The board’s decision Tuesday aligns the start times of both monthly meetings to 6 p.m.
The change in start time takes effect with the commissioners’ second meeting on Sept. 20. The commissioners met Tuesday night because Monday was the Labor Day holiday.