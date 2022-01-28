CURRITUCK — The owner of a kennel in Moyock is facing nearly 80 animal welfare violations after Currituck County authorities said they seized 61 dogs from his property on Friday.
Tim Warren, owner of Bentwood Labradors, was charged after Currituck County Animal Services and Control seized 47 adult dogs and 14 puppies living in conditions the county described as "inhumane" from his property on Robert Walker Road.
According to the county, animal control officers responded Friday to a report of stray dogs running loose on Robert Walker Road. When they arrived, officers discovered a number of dogs in outdoor kennels "which were extremely unsanitary," a press release states.
Officers also discovered a deceased adult female dog in the kennel area and saw that a number of other dogs appeared to be in poor health.
Because several of the dogs required immediate medical care, a group was taken to the Currituck County Animal Shelter.
Warren was charged with 61 counts of failure to provide animals with medical care, adequate food and water, and sanitary living conditions; eight counts of violating the county's restraint ordinance; and eight counts of allowing animals to create a nuisance.
Warren was also charged with one count of failing to provide veterinarian care to an animal, resulting in its death.
Animal Services and Control said it would provide updates on the dogs’ health, and whether any will be made available for adoption when that information becomes available.