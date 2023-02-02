CURRITUCK — County commissioners recently approved the initial phase of a new residential and commercial development in Corolla that promises to offer rare boat access to a planned restaurant and entertainment venue.

Outer Banks Ventures plans to turn 36 acres of undeveloped land on the west side of N.C. Highway 12 and north of Timbuck II into a mix of residential housing, several commercial buildings and a boat basin that will be called the Corolla Boat Club.