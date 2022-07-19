H2OBX new

Currituck commissioners have granted the owner of the H2OBX Waterpark rezoning approval that could lead to a 355-campsite campground on 59 acres in lower Currituck.

POWELLS POINT — Currituck commissioners unanimously approved a rezoning request by H2OBX Waterpark on Monday that could lead to development of a campground on its property in lower Currituck.

H2OBX is proposing to put 335 campsites on the approximately 59 acres it owns at the 97-acre waterpark site along U.S. Highway 158 in Powells Point.