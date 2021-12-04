Currituck Arts and Crafts Festival

Benjie Carawan of Wanchese shows off one of his custom-made knives at the Currituck Arts and Crafts Festival Saturday at Currituck High School in Barco. The festival is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The event is sponsored by the Coinjock Ruritan Club and admission is $3.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance