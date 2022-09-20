Aviation Day

Adelynn Taylor of Currituck County gives a thumbs up sign as she prepares to go on a free airplane ride with pilot Mark Roberts during last year's Aviation Day at the Currituck Regional Airport in Barco. This year's Aviation Day will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

BARCO — Almost 1,000 people attended Currituck Aviation Day last year and Airport Manager William Nelson is looking for an even bigger crowd on Saturday.

Aviation Day will be held at the Currituck Regional Airport in Barco from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission and parking are free.