CURRITUCK — One public waterfront boardwalk and trail in Currituck County is reopening following a repair project while another is closing so that repair work can begin.
The N.C. Division of Coastal Management Coastal Reserve announced Wednesday that it is reopening the Currituck Banks Reserve parking lot, boardwalk and trail near Corolla following a nearly six-month repair project.
The same day, Currituck County announced that the entire waterfront area at Sound Park, located at 8955 Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, will be temporarily closed to public use through July 31. The closing affects the observation area, boardwalk, two gazebos and boat access at the park, the county said.
In a press release, the Division of Coastal Management said the Currituck Banks Reserve project included replacing the boardwalk's aging boards, seat boards, railings and side guards. The repairs cost $122,000 and were one of 12 projects funded with a N.C. Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grant during the program's 2020-21 grant cycle, the agency said.
“The funds provided by DCM’s Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Program to replace and repair key areas within the Currituck Banks Reserve serve as an investment in safe infrastructure and visitor experiences,” said Division Director Braxton Davis.
The Currituck Banks Reserve is one of 10 sites in the N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve protected for research, education and compatible traditional uses, the release states. The boardwalk was constructed in 2002 and provides access for walking, photography and nature observation. The boardwalk winds through maritime forest and swamp before ending at a deck offering views of the Currituck Sound. The boardwalk also provides access to the trailhead of the Maritime Forest Trail.
“The work to replace the 20-year-old decking boards, railings, and benches will allow users to safely access the Currituck Banks Reserve for years to come,” said Erik Alnes, DCM Coastal Reserve Northern Sites Manager. “Wooden benches were replaced with composite benches, providing a safer alternative for visitors to sit and observe.”
Currituck said in a press release said it "apologizes" for closing the waterfront areas of Sound Park, "but the repairs are very necessary and will greatly improve this facility for future use." Other areas of the park will remain open while the work is completed, the county said.
While the repairs at Sound Park are underway, citizens are urged to avoid the waterfront area and use caution near the construction zone. Anyone with questions about the park's closing can call the Currituck Parks and Recreation Department at 252-232-3007.