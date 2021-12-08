CURRITUCK — Currituck County will be one of the first coastal communities in the country to post web cameras on its beaches as part of a federally funded project to monitor coastal conditions for potential hazards.
Currituck will post two web cameras on the Corolla waterfront next spring as part of the Webcams for Coastal Observations and Operational Support program, the county said in a press release Wednesday.
The county said the web cameras will feature cutting-edge technology that will allow their use for a range of scientific, public safety and resource management purposes.
The camera system will rely on a combination of artificial intelligence and machine learning software to “monitor, assess, and report on beach hazards and activities,” the county said.
For example, the cameras can be used to inform residents, visitors and scientists about everything from flooding and beach usage to surf zone conditions like rip currents and water quality.
Additionally, live beach footage from both cameras will be available to the public to view from their desktop and mobile devices.
According to Steven Pyle, deputy coordinator of Currituck County Emergency Management, one of Currituck’s web cameras will be posted at Milepost 8, which is Whalehead, and the other will be posted at Milepost 3, which is Pine Island.
“This will give the team the ability to monitor two locations which may have differing beach conditions at any point in time,” he said.
The project is being funded by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration and other partners in the project include the Southeast Coastal Ocean Observing Regional Association, the University of South Carolina, the University of North Carolina-Wilmington, University of California Santa Cruz, Axiom Data Science, U.S. Geological Survey, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.