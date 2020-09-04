The Currituck Beach Lighthouse recently received an upgrade just in time for its 145th birthday.
The U.S. Coast Guard recently installed new LED lights at North Carolina’s northern-most lighthouse that first started guiding mariners on Dec. 1, 1875.
The lighthouse and its surrounding building have been owned by the nonprofit group Outer Banks Conservationists since 1980. The OBC is the organization that has performed the majority of the renovation and refurbishing work required to open the lighthouse to the public. The state owns the land that the lighthouse sits on.
The light in the Currituck Beach Lighthouse is owned by the U.S. Coast Guard and still serves, as it has for the past 145 years, as an aid to navigation.
Taking the 220 steps to the top of the lighthouse was halted in March because of the COVID pandemic. But OBC lighthouse keeper Meghan Agresto said the organization is in the process of making plans to reopen the structure to the public now that the state has loosened some COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, including the reopening of museums at 50 percent capacity. Gov. Roy Cooper made that announcement on Tuesday.
The lighthouse grounds have remained open during the pandemic and visitors must wear a face covering.
Agresto gave an update on, and provided the history of, the lighthouse Wednesday during Museum of the Albemarle’s monthly History for Lunch at Home program, which was done virtually.
The lighthouse flashes for three seconds and is then off for 17 seconds again and again from dusk to dawn. The light can be seen from 18 nautical miles away.
Agresto said all lighthouses operated by the Coast Guard have gone to LED lights because the previous halogen light was no longer being manufactured and finding replacement parts would be difficult.
Previous lights in the lighthouse had a fade-in and fade-out to them while the LED light does not.
“I know the electrical engineers are gaga over it (LED), but it is just not pretty,” Agresto said. “We are still fortunate to have the functioning lens still in use, but it definitely has a different feel. There is something about it not being yellow anymore. It’s a pretty bright white (light), or green almost some people say, with no fade to it.”
Agresto said the federal government moved to build a lighthouse in what is now Corolla after eight ships ran aground in the area on the same night in 1852.
But construction didn’t begin until 1874 and when finished in 1875 the Currituck Beach Lighthouse filled a 40-mile gap of dark coastline between the Cape Henry Lighthouse in Virginia to the Bodie Lighthouse in Nags Head.
The Currituck Lighthouse was especially beneficial to southbound ships sailing close to shore to avoid the Gulf Stream.
“It filled the only unlighted part of the (Atlantic) coast from Maine to Florida,” Agresto said. “You were never (again) sailing in a dark space.”
Construction of the 162-foot lighthouse, which contains 1 million bricks, took 16 months to complete. The lighthouse sits on 216 pilings that were driven into the ground, meaning each piling bears 14.8 tons of load.
“That says OSHA standards were very different back then than they are now,” Agresto said in reference to the quick construction timeline and today’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
At one point during the 1880s, the lightkeepers and their families numbered around two dozen. To cater to there needs, a school, a post office and church were eventually built around the lighthouse complex.
“This becomes a great lighthouse station to be placed at,” Agresto said.
In 1895, Currituck Beach was renamed Corolla.
The light was fueled by oil until 1933 when it was electrified. The lighthouse became fully automated in 1937, which negated the need for the lightkeepers.
A unique feature of the Currituck Beach Lighthouse is that the tower’s red-colored brick was never painted. Agresto said that was done on purpose since the Bodie Lighthouse is painted with stripes, the Hatteras Lighthouse is painted with diagonal stripes and the Cape Henry Lighthouse is painted all white.
“In the daytime, they (lighthouses) are day markers,” Agresto said. “The lighthouse to the south of us can’t look exactly like us because it would not be a landmark to know where you are at. We are unpainted and that is our day marker.”