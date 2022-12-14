...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 6 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CURRITUCK — Currituck County is asking residents who notice flowing water from an open fire hydrant not to be alarmed.
The flushing of fire hydrants is a normal part of the Currituck Water Department’s flushing of the county water system, the county said.
Flushing operations started at the mainland water plant in Maple this week and will gradually extend throughout the county before being completed in March.
According to the water department, flushing pipes and hydrants is done to remove any silt or sediment that might have collected.
It also helps with system maintenance.
The flushing may cause some temporary, light discoloration of water, but it’s both normal and harmless, the county said. The flushing operation will clear up any discoloration that occurs. Citizens will not have to boil water before usage unless a boil water advisory is announced for a specific area.
Anyone who has concerns may contact the Water Department at (252) 232-2769.