CURRITUCK — County commissioners will meet Sept. 7 to finalize their search process for a new county manager.
County Manager Ben Stikeleather informed commissioners on July 23 that he was leaving to take a job in the private sector with Corolla Light Resort on the Currituck Outer Banks. His last day is today.
Commissioners recently appointed County Attorney Ike McRee to be interim county manager. McRee, who is now in his second stint as Currituck County attorney, has been the county's lawyer for the past 13 years. He will also continue those duties while commissioners search for a new county manager.
The board will most likely either lead the search itself with the help of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners or hire an outside firm to recruit and screen candidates for the position.
The board came to that consensus after meeting with Neil Emory of the NCACC Wednesday evening. Emory presented the board with three different search options with the third being holding an internal-only search. But that option was not discussed by commissioners.
“Let’s sit down and develop a plan,” board Chairman Mike Payment said following the presentation. “Let’s get an idea of how we are going to proceed on this.”
Hiring a search firm would cost the county anywhere between $20,000 and $80,000, Emory said.
“What counties want out of that (search) will dictate that (price),” Emory said. “A search firm could take it and narrow it all the way down to three applicants to bring to you. Or they are just going to help you recruit, make contacts, get people to apply and create a pool. Then they will turn it over to you.”
Commissioner Kitty Etheridge asked Emory if the county conducted its own search and didn’t find the candidate pool acceptable, could it then hire a professional firm.
“Absolutely,” Emory said. “I have had counties do that. They didn’t find the pool as strong as it might be and they said they needed help. There is not a right way and there is not a wrong way.”
Payment said Stikeleather’s salary is $117,300 with a $6,000 car allowance but Emory said the county needs to possibly be prepared to pay a salary between $130,000 and $160,000 annually.
Emory said Columbus County recently replaced its manager and the salary went from $110,000 to $150,000 annually.
“You need to make sure that your salary is competitive,” Emory said. “Don’t skimp on salary, get the right person. Taxpayers deserve the most competent person to manage their tax money.”
Emory said the position is an attractive one because Currituck is growing and it is a coastal county. Currituck has a population of 28,100, up 19.3 percent from the 2010 census, and it is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.
“There is a lot going on and that is attractive to managers,” Emory said. “A manager doesn’t want to come here and sit on their hands. A professional wants to have an impact.’’
Etheridge noted some social media posts were critical of the board not involving the public in the search and asked Emory about citizen input.
“You are the ultimate citizen’s committee,” Emory told commissioners. “The people picked you. It would be the same concept as letting the people do the budget.”
In addition to presenting different options on what the search could look like, Emory also gave commissioners some do’s and don’ts.
One was that commissioners shouldn’t do their own individual research of applicants, including searching the internet.
“Don’t go Lone Ranger,” Emory said. “If you do a Google (search), remember what has been written about you. It may not be true.”
Emory also recommended that once the board selects a candidate in closed session that the public vote be unanimous.
“They (new manager) need to come in knowing that have your support,” Emory said. “After you have those discussions in closed session you come out and say this is the person we have selected to lead the county.”