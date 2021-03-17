Currituck County has temporarily closed several beach access walkovers in Corolla while they're being replaced.
The walkovers at Barracuda, Perch, and Sailfish streets are temporarily closed due to construction, the county said. Construction of new access walkovers to replace them is scheduled to be completed by Memorial Day.
The walkovers provide a safe avenue for pedestrians walking to the beach, the county said.
The replacement of the three walkovers is the first phase of a long-term project to replace 13 aging beach walkovers in Corolla, the county said.
To minimize the impact on beach visitors, all construction work on the walkovers will be performed outside of the traditional tourist season, which is Memorial Day to Labor Day, the county said.
The project’s next phase, scheduled to begin in October, will include replacement of the walkovers at Coral, Dolphin, and Mackerel streets.