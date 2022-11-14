Welcome Center

Currituck commissioners are considering a proposed sale of the Currituck County Welcome Center site in Moyock for $2.2 million.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — County commissioners started their meeting last week by delaying a vote on whether to sell the county-owned Currituck Visitors Center in Moyock.

But that didn’t stop several concerned residents — including Currituck Chamber of Commerce President Josh Bass — from speaking out against the plan during the meeting.