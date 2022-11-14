CURRITUCK — County commissioners started their meeting last week by delaying a vote on whether to sell the county-owned Currituck Visitors Center in Moyock.
But that didn’t stop several concerned residents — including Currituck Chamber of Commerce President Josh Bass — from speaking out against the plan during the meeting.
Commissioners unanimously voted to move the issue to a work session at the request of board Chairman Mike Payment. Payment asked the board to move the item to today's meeting since Commissioner Bob White was “under the weather” and at the Nov. 7 meeting.
Commissioners were slated to consider a resolution to pursue a sale of the county-owned property to Battlefield Moyock LLC for $2.2 million. The Visitors Center is located at the corner of Caratoke Highway and North Pointe Boulevard.
Payment told The Daily Advance last week that the county was approached by Frontier Builders with an offer to buy the site, saying Currituck had not considered selling the property until then.
If the board were to agree to sell the center the county would then build a new welcome center at another location.
Debra Williams, a life-long county resident and Currituck Visitors Center employee, told commissioners she became emotional after she learned of the proposed sale on Nov. 1. Williams has worked at the Visitors Center part-time since it opened 13 years ago and said she was shocked after hearing of the county’s plans.
“I cried the rest of the day,” Williams said.
The center is located at the Virginia state line in Moyock and is a popular stop for tourists, Williams said. She added the location allows employees to promote businesses across the county.
“I can’t tell you how many visitors come into this center and say, ‘This is the best welcome center I have ever been in,’” Williams said.
Williams also took exception to public comments Payment made regarding the proposed sale.
Payment said last week he’s wanted a different location and something better for the county’s first facility to welcome southbound visitors entering Currituck from Virginia. He cited the need for charging stations for electric cars, a dog walk and covered picnic tables.
Williams told the board that the current center has covered picnic tables that “many people enjoy” as well as a dog walk area. She also said she has never received any complaints from visitors driving recreational vehicles about having trouble accessing the center.
“We get to pick up the trash from those people — so we know they are being used,” Williams said. “We have more than one dog walk area.”
Bass told commissioners that the current visitor center location at the state line is perfect, adding that a stoplight allows easy and safe access to the facility. In addition to offering public restrooms, the center's staff hand out brochures and advice about businesses in the county.
“What happens often is a car stops (so its passengers can) use the restroom and they say, ‘Where can my family get lunch?’” Bass said. “They are told about all the amazing restaurants throughout the county. Maybe they have a dog in the car and they forgot to bring something to throw with the dog on the beach. Tourism (officials) tell them about (businesses) that carry pet toys.”
Several residents that made public comments at last week's meeting claimed that if the property is sold that a Wawa gas station will be built at the site. The county has not said what the developer plans for the site but Frontier’s website states that Wawa is among its many commercial clients.
One resident said there are already two gas stations close to the visitor center and another is under construction less than a mile down the road.
A resident who lives in the subdivision behind the visitors center worried about a possible increase in crime with a 24-hour gas station and convenience store so close. The other two gas stations and restaurants close to the center are not open 24 hours a day.
Payment said the board appreciated the public's feedback and that commissioners would use the feedback when it considers the sale today.
“This is good information,” Payment said. “This board is just weighing this, is there something we can do better for the businesses and tourism? Is everybody happy with the status quo? This information provides us a lot of information to think about.”