CURRITUCK — Currituck commissioners have tapped longtime County Attorney Ike McRee to serve as interim county manager after current Manager Ben Stikeleather departs this week.
Stikeleather informed commissioners on July 23 that he was leaving to take a job in the private sector with Corolla Light Resort on the Currituck Outer Banks. His last day is Friday.
Stikeleather was named assistant Currituck County manager in October 2018 and became the county’s manager in July 2019.
McRee, Currituck County attorney for 13 years, will serve as interim county manager until a new manager is hired, commissioners said.
Commissioners held a meeting on Monday to discuss the search and recruitment for a new county manager. Neil Emory of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners is expected to consult with county officials on the search process.