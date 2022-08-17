CURRITUCK — The Currituck Board of Elections unanimously voted Wednesday afternoon that there is probable cause to hold an evidentiary hearing on Republican state Rep. Bobby Hanig’s challenge of his Democratic opponent Valerie Jordan’s residency in their 3rd Senate District race.
The evidentiary hearing will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the county Board of Elections office.
The elections board also unanimously agreed that Hanig’s challenge application was properly submitted and complete in a meeting that lasted less than five minutes.
Hanig is challenging the residency of his Democratic opponent for the 3rd Senate District in the November election, alleging she lives outside the district in Raleigh and not Warren County as she claims. The 3rd Senate District includes Bertie, Camden, Currituck, Gates, Halifax, Hertford, Martin, Northampton, Tyrrell, and Warren counties.
Hanig, who lives in Currituck, filed the election protest at the Currituck Board of Elections Monday and the board of elections called for Wednesday’s emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Hanig’s protest is 126 pages long and includes dozens of photos that allegedly show Jordan’s car parked at a home she owns in Raleigh over a consecutive 23-day period.
Jordan on Tuesday called Hanig’s allegations a “baseless residency complaint,” saying she moved back to Warrenton in 2020.
Jordan, a native of Warren County who won the Democratic primary in the 3rd District in May, has been a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation Board since 2017. She is currently registered to vote in Warren County.
Hanig attended Wednesday’s meeting and said he was not surprised by the board’s decision because of the “overwhelming evidence” he presented in his challenge.
Jordan did not attend the meeting and was instead represented by campaign manager Lucy Russell. Russell said after the hearing that Jordan’s campaign would issue a statement after she had consulted with the candidate.
Hanig also submitted evidence in his challenge that Jordan has made numerous political contributions, including as late as last fall, that list a Raleigh address as her primary residence.
Hanig also alleges that Jordan owns multiple properties in Warren County and that tax records for those properties list Jordan’s home address in Raleigh as her contact information.
“It (evidence) is so compelling that there is no way they (Jordan campaign) can deny it,” Hanig said. “This (evidentiary hearing) is a good step in the right direction.”
Hanig said his allegations that Jordan does not live in the district are the result of what started out as typical opposition research that is done in political campaigns.
“There were a few hints here and there about town in the discussion when she was actually running,” Hanig said. “But I didn’t pay much credence to it until we started doing some opposition research. In talking with the (Republican) Senate caucus, I would say it is probably one of the best cases (challenges) in recent history.”
Nathan Babcock, a political consultant to Hanig’s campaign, sent The Daily Advance a photo taken Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. of what is allegedly Jordan’s car parked at the residence she owns in Raleigh.
“I’m was very surprised,” Hanig said of the photo. “The bottom line is the people in the district need someone, Republican or Democrat, that lives in the district to represent them. If we allow things like this to happen, no matter what party is doing it, people lose faith in the system.”