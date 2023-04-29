The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet the Pasquotank DSS agency in Elizabeth City Monday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse Monday at 2:30 p.m. A Finance Committee follows at 4 p.m. The regular board meeting is at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the Camden Public Library boardroom Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will hold a work session on one-acre lots and other matters in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.
A work session on the new Tulls Creek Elementary School will follow.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will meet in closed session at the county Public Safety Center Monday at 5 p.m. before its regular meeting at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session in the community room of the Camden Public Library Wednesday at 1 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium on Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, May 9, at 9 a.m.
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will meet in the community room at the Camden Public Library Tuesday, May 9, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.