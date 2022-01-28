CURRITUCK — Currituck County's new county manager is a familiar face.
The county Board of Commissioners announced Friday they will officially name County Attorney Donald "Ike" McRee the county's new manager during their Feb. 7 meeting.
McRee has served as Currituck's interim county manager since the departure of Ben Stikeleather, the county's former manager, in August.
“After reviewing options, and through numerous discussions with Ike, the Board determined that Ike would be a great fit for filling the role as county manager,” Mike Payment, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, said in a press release. “During his time as interim county manager, Ike expressed his desire to become the full-time manager. The board sees Ike’s abilities and attributes as positives for the citizens of Currituck County.”
According to the release, McRee began his career as a local government attorney in May 1989, when he was appointed Currituck's attorney. After working as county attorney for Pasquotank County, McRee returned to Currituck in 2008 and became the county's attorney again.
After Stikeleather's departure, commissioners hired a search firm to identify potential candidates for the manager's job. Ultimately, they decided McRee was best suited for the job, the release states.
"McRee’s familiarity with the Board of Commissioners and knowledge of county departments, procedures, and local issues provides a beneficial continuity of operations for the Board, county employees, and the public," it states.
After McRee is officially approved as county manager, commissioners will begin a search for a new county attorney, the release states.