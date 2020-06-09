CURRITUCK — The Currituck Board of Education has decided not to renew Currituck High School Principal Brian Matney's contract for next year.
Board Chairwoman Karen Etheridge confirmed the board voted in closed session Friday not to renew Matney's contract. Etheridge would not disclose how individual board members voted on the contract's renewal.
A source close to the board, however, told The Daily Advance Tuesday the vote was 3-2 not to renew Matney's contract. Members voting not to renew were Etheridge and members Dawn Craft and Bill Dobney. The two members voting against the motion for non-renewal were Will Crodick and Janet Rose, the source said.
Matney, who is just finishing his second year at the school, declined to comment on the board's decision when reached this week. Matney said he has retained an attorney and plans to publicly address the board's decision later this week. However, he won't do so until after Thursday's graduation ceremony at Currituck County High School, he said.
Not everyone is pleased with the school board's split decision.
A group of citizens indicated they planned a rally Wednesday morning in support of keeping Matney principal at Currituck High School.
At least one of the school's graduating seniors is also advocating public support for Matney. Kilani Richardson also has started an online petition in support of the ousted principal.
In a letter to The Daily Advance, Richardson praised Matney's efforts on behalf of students.
"Dr. Matney pushed to better our education and our school," Richardson said. "Before this year ended, he was working toward our national accreditation as an honors school."
Richardson also mentioned Matney's efforts starting a chapter of the National English Honor Society at Currituck High School. Richardson, who is president of the chapter, credits her involvement in the honor society as "one of the number one reasons for my acceptance into college."
Richardson also cited Matney's positive interactions with students.
"Every single morning, like clockwork, he would open the doors to the school for students to enter and greet them with a smile," she said.
Matney also wanted the school's marching band on the field with the football team and cheerleaders before games, which Richardson said meant a lot to her as a band member.
"After every winning game, we were invited to celebrate with the team down on the field," she said.
Richardson said Matney knows students by name, knows about their lives and supports them.
"This man did everything for the students at CCHS," Richardson said. "Not once was a decision ever made to benefit himself. Everything was for us. Even now, he ensures that he will always be supportive of our 2020 seniors and provide us with a resilient strength to carry on."
Richardson said she believes Matney should be celebrated, not punished.
"He should not be punished for creating a united environment and a strong support system," she said. "If we let this happen, then what does that tell you about our community? Someone who does so many good things should be celebrated."
The Currituck school board's decision to vote on Matney's non-renewal should have taken place in an open session of the board, an attorney for the N.C. Press Association said Tuesday.
Amanda Martin noted that while a confidential personnel matter may be discussed by a public body in closed session, state law requires "final action making an appointment or discharge or removal" of the person who's the subject of that discussion "shall be taken in an open meeting."
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.