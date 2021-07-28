CURRITUCK — The Currituck Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday evening to make masks optional for students and staff in grades K-12 for the upcoming school year that begins next month.
But the board also voted to make masks mandatory for students and drivers on the district’s school buses.
Superintendent Dr. Matt Lutz told the board that around 80 percent of Currituck teachers and staff are vaccinated. The board was also told that as of July 23 there were only 12 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website on Wednesday, however, showed the county has had 32 COVID-19 cases reported over the past 14 days. The county's COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 people for the two-week period, meanwhile, was 115.
The Centers for Disease Control's COVID tracker also rated Currituck "high" for transmission of the virus.
Board chairwoman Karen Etheridge said she received 20 emails regarding the issue before the meeting and that 15 wanted the district to make masks optional.
“I think the parents should be the ones to make the choice for their children,” said board member Dwan Craft.