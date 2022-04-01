POWELLS POINT — For rodeo lovers, it's nearly time to get back in the saddle.
The annual Currituck Bulls & BBQ returns to the Currituck County Rural Center in Powells Point Saturday, April 9, from noon to 6 p.m.
Originally scheduled for last November, Bulls & BBQ had to be postponed because of inclement weather. This year's event will feature a professional rodeo, mechanical bull riding, live music by Manteo Murphy, a cornhole tournament, axe throwing, a craft market, and local food and beverage vendors.
According to Currituck County Department of Travel & Tourism, which sponsors the event, the rodeo is sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association and will feature some of the region’s top bull riders and barrel racers.
Gates open for the Currituck Bulls & BBQ at noon. Attendees can attend the craft market, ride a mechanical bull, and participate in axe-throwing.
Manteo Murphy will perform from 1:15 p.m. to 3 p.m. At 2 p.m., will call opens for rodeo advance ticket pickup and the rodeo begins at 3 p.m.
Registration for the cornhole tournament begins at 12:30 p.m. with the tourney beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Free activities from noon to 3 p.m. include a petting zoo, an inflatable basketball connect four, Kinfolk Mobile Axe Throwing, and visit by a fire truck from the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department.
According to Currituck Travel & Tourism, a limited number of rodeo tickets are available. Advance tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and younger, and will be available until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, April 8, at the Currituck County Welcome Center in Moyock or via phone at 252-435-2947.
Tickets previously purchased for the Nov. 6 date are valid for entry. If you previously purchased tickets via phone to pick up at will call, they will be available for pickup at the event beginning at 2 p.m.
If tickets are still available after April 8, they may be purchased at the event beginning at 2 p.m. Cost will be $20 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and younger. Attendees planning to buy tickets at the gate are urged to call 252-435-2947 on April 9 for an update on availability.
Complete details and event updates can be found at BullsAndBBQ.com or by calling 252-435-2947.