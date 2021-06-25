CURRITUCK — Currituck Parks and Recreation has closed the northern side of the boat ramp at Sound Park, citing structural damage.
According to a press release, county officials discovered structural issues with the ramp's northern section that had been caused by erosion. They decided to close that section of the ramp until repairs are made.
They did not provide a timetable for when repairs would be completed, noting the northern section of the ramp will "remain closed for an undetermined length of time."
County officials noted that boaters may still access the southern side of the ramp, which will remain open for public use.
Public boat ramps are also available at several other sites in Currituck County, including Carova Beach, Knotts Island, Poyner’s Road, Shingle Landing, Coinjock, and Whalehead.