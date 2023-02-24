...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Currituck, COA seek technical trade path to diploma
College of The Albemarle and Currituck County are backing legislation that would create a smoother pathway to a high school diploma for students interested in technical trades.
Paul O’Neal, formerly a COA trustee, Currituck County commissioner and state representative, presented the plan to the COA Board of Trustees Tuesday alongside COA President Jack Bagwell and Currituck County Schools Superintendent Matt Lutz.
O’Neal said state Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, plans to introduce a local bill to create a pilot program for Currituck that establishes a career and technical education diploma track that would, among other things, allow technical math course options after a student completes Math II.
O’Neal noted that other counties in COA’s service area — Camden, Chowan, Dare, Gates, Pasquotank and Perquimans — are welcome to join the pilot program and could be easily added to the local bill along with Currituck.
The idea is for the COA service area to be a pilot for changes that could become statewide policy.
“We’re asking you to support a resolution,” Bagwell said, noting that the Currituck Board of Commissioners and Board of Education have already voted to support the plan.
Lutz explained that school principals already have an option to substitute a technical math course of some kind for Math III to help a student fulfill their graduation requirements. But under the state’s grading system for schools and school districts, schools are punished for doing that because it’s considered to undermine math “rigor,” Lutz said.
Lutz said rigor is not being abandoned. The technical math courses are rigorous, but are more suited to technical trades career than, say, trigonometry and pre-calculus might be.
Selina Jarvis, a retired teacher who now is both a COA trustee and member of the Currituck County Board of Commissioners, acknowledged there a number of factors that lead to students not graduating from high school, but confirmed that Math III is one of the huge obstacles for many students.
Advanced algebra makes some students beat their head on the desk, she said.
“It makes them start hating school,” Jarvis said.
A motion by COA Trustee Denauvo Robinson to approve the resolution passed unanimously.
Robinson, a former Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education member, commented that while he supports the pilot program, he wanted to emphasize the importance of early childhood education and developing numeracy skills in children at a young age. He said doing so helps them become comfortable with mathematics as they progress through school.
Trustee Andrea Williams emphasized the importance of various support services for students such as guidance counseling and tutoring.
Lutz said there is no “magic bullet” to ensure more students graduate, but he called the technical math proposal “a place to start.”
The plan is about broadening the options for students, Lutz said.
O’Neal agreed.
“We think this is a good thing for the students,” he said.
O’Neal said there is strong support for the proposed local legislation in the Legislature.
“There is a lot of excitement for this in Raleigh,” O’Neal said. He added, “Sen. Hanig is all over this.”