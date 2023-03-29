solar farm

Currituck commissioners approved March 20 SunEnergy1's request to build a solar farm on this site in Shawboro that will encompass just over 1,000 acres. SunEnergy1 is slated to buy 10 different parcels on both sides of East Ridge Road near N.C. Highway 34 in Shawboro for the 150-megawatt solar energy facility. 

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

CURRITUCK — Currituck commissioners approved the construction last month of a solar farm on just over 1,000 acres of current farm land in Shawboro.

SunEnergy1 is slated to buy 10 different parcels on both sides of East Ridge Road near N.C. Highway 34 in Shawboro for the 150-megawatt solar energy facility. The actual solar panels will encompass 475 acres of the site and be installed in two phases.