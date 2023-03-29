CURRITUCK — Currituck commissioners approved the construction last month of a solar farm on just over 1,000 acres of current farm land in Shawboro.
SunEnergy1 is slated to buy 10 different parcels on both sides of East Ridge Road near N.C. Highway 34 in Shawboro for the 150-megawatt solar energy facility. The actual solar panels will encompass 475 acres of the site and be installed in two phases.
Commissioners Mike Payment, Selina Jarvis, Bob White and Kevin McCord voted for the solar farm while Paul Beaumont voted no. Commissioner Owen Etheridge recused himself before the hearing, saying that he had a “vested interest” in property that is included in the project. Commissioner Mary “Kitty” Etheridge was absent.
Before the vote to approve the project, Beaumont made a motion to reject the solar farm based on it not adhering to the county’s "Imagine Currituck 2040 Vision Plan." That plan supports keeping the Shawboro area “predominately rural, protecting agricultural and open spaces.”
But that motion died for a lack of a second.
“This project runs on both sides of East Ridge Road and uses up almost all of the available acreage that is in that region,” Beaumont said.
Payment then made a motion to approve the project but agreed to a condition proposed by Beaumont that states SunEnergy1 will ensure that the facility's solar panels are installed to engineering specifications.
Beaumont expressed concern during a public hearing on the project that the torquing of nuts and bolts on solar panels was not completed in a timely manner on another solar project in the county during the different phases of construction, resulting in wind damage to panels during a storm.
“One of my recommendations for approval be that at the end of the day that everything is installed to engineering specs,’’ Beaumont said. “There is a torque requirement on the nuts and bolts.’’
SunEnergy1 Operations Manager Cody Jannise said that a quality assurance team would come in right behind the installers and complete the task.
Beaumont also sought to require that SunEnergy not purchase the panels from China but that request failed to get a second. He also stressed that SunEnergy1 adhere to county requirements of keeping the grass mowed to diminish the chance of a grass fire.
The panels will be mounted on a racking system secured by piles driven into the ground. Geotechnical evaluations by project engineers will determine the depth of the piles.
The solar facility will be enclosed by a six-foot security fence, topped with a foot of barbed wire. Sheep will be used to help reduce the grass levels. The company will hire a full-time person to oversee the sheep.
“It’s a full-time agricultural position, five to six days, herding sheep,” a representative of SunEnergy1 said.
Jannise said the company also has a crew that mows its solar farms in the region.
Jannise told commissioners that the company will pay around $190,000 a year in property taxes to the county, while putting no additional strain on schools or other county services such as law enforcement and emergency medical services.
He said a solar farm across N.C. 34 from Shawboro Elementary School in Currituck pays around $77,000 a year in county taxes.
“The usable life of a solar farm is likely 40 to 50 years and over that time the county will collect nearly $10 million to use to provide beneficial services to the community,” Jannise said.
Documents provided by SunEnergy1 state that up to 600 full-time workers will be needed to build the solar farm and that local subcontractors and vendors will be used whenever possible.
Several residents spoke against the project. Angela Reynolds told the board she is a real estate agent and that project would negatively affect home values of nearby residents. Another nearby resident expressed concern that the panels generate heat and that there are bald eagles that live on the site.
But White, who is board chairman, noted that commissioners couldn’t take the comments from the public into account because they did not come from “expert” witnesses, which is required during public hearings that are quasi-judicial. He noted that concerned citizens are at a disadvantage in such situations because of existing state law.
“These are not designed to favor the public and we are stuck with what the state of North Carolina gives us,” White said. “It is tough for the public to mount a defense in that situation.”