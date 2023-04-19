CURRITUCK — Saturday will be a busy day in Currituck, especially at Community Park.
County residents will be able to do everything from disposing of hazardous wastes and expired medicines to getting their documents shredded and their pets vaccinated against rabies.
While they're out, they can also drop by the Currituck Master Gardeners' annual Home, Garden & Flower Show at the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension at 120 Community Way, Barco. The show, which runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature vendors, educational short courses and gardening demonstrations.
Residents wishing to dispose of hazardous wastes may do so at either Community Park, in the NC Cooperative Extension parking lot, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or in the Southern Outer Banks Water Plant parking lot at 734 Ocean Trail, Corolla, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Residents may enter a raffle at either site for a chance to win a backyard composter. Food trucks will be parked at the Community Park site and the Corolla site will feature information packets provided by Cooperative Extension.
The Currituck Sheriff's Office will also be collecting expired or unused prescription medicines at the Public Safety Center in Community Park.
Free document shredding will also be available at Community Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Currituck Animal Shelter, also at Community Park, will be offering a free rabies clinic and adoption specials. The rabies clinic will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Residents can get 50% off on pet adoption fees Saturday.