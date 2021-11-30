MOYOCK — Selling the Moyock Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant is one of three options Currituck commissioners will consider in order to expand the plant’s capacity.
The plant currently has a capacity of 99,000 gallons per day. Currituck wants to expand that to 300,000 gallons a day to meet future growth needs in Moyock. The plant currently serves 327 residential customers and 38 business customers and is about a mile south of the North Carolina-Virginia state line.
County commissioners will also explore entering into a public-private partnership to expand the plant. The county could also finance the $17 million to $20 million project and use future sewer revenue to pay back the debt.
If the county finances the expansion the plant it is not expected to be completed until October 2024.
Commissioners asked interim County Manager Ike McRee Monday to have county staff bring back more information on selling the Moyock wastewater system or possibly entering into a public-private partnership. One commissioner said the county could probably sell the current system for several million dollars.
It is expected that if the sewer plant is sold to a private utility that they would invest money into expanding the plant because of expected growth in Moyock, including the planned Currituck Station.
“We all agree that capacity needs to be increased no matter which direction we go,” said board Chairman Mike Payment.
While all three options are still on the table, several commissioners seemed in favor of selling the system instead of having the county use taxpayer money for the expansion.
The same board considered selling the plant in November 2020 but the move was rejected by a 4-3 vote. Commissioners Bob White, Paul Beaumont, Mary “Kitty” Etheridge and Selina Jarvis voted not to sell the plant. Payment and Commissioners Kevin McCord and Owen Etheridge voted to sell it.
“I think if we re-voted on this, I don’t think the vote would be 3 to 4, it would be a different number,” McCord said Monday. “I voted to sell it then, I will vote to sell it today and I will vote to sell it tomorrow.’’
Payment expressed concern saying the expected $17 million to finance the expansion could be used for other needed capital projects.
“We have a lot of concerns coming up these next few years with financing some projects,” Payment said. “To me, $17 million in taxpayer money, I can see doing some other things with it.”
Jarvis said the county needs to keep control of the Moyock sewer system to ensure that it is properly maintained. She cited the county’s inability to help homeowners in Eagle Creek where the privately-owned sewer system has been plagued with problems for over a year.
“There is no help when it is out of our hands,” Jarvis said. “When you get calls from (Eagle Creek) people saying, ‘do something,’ the point is we are powerless to do anything.”
Kitty Etheridge, who also opposes selling the system, said she has heard of Eagle Creek residents who have lined trash cans with bags in order to go to the bathroom when the system is not working.
“Now, we are thinking about doing that to other citizens?” she asked. “If it is privatized, we have no control.”
White said if the county decided to sell the system it would be able to “ensure the best we can that it will be (to) a reputable company that can handle the system.”
Owen Etheridge said if the county pays for the expansion then all taxpayers would bear the burden for providing sewer in Moyock.
“We don’t need sewer driving the tax rate,” Etheridge said. “If you do it privately it’s going to be user pay.”
Beaumont said the civilian sector builds “stuff in the fraction of time” it takes a government entity.
“That is just the reality,” Beaumont said.