CURRITUCK — After receiving a significant amount of feedback from county residents and property owners, Currituck County is reversing its decision to end curbside recycling in Corolla.
In a press release Friday, the county said collection of both recycled materials and household trash in Corolla will continue as it has.
The press release noted the county previously announced that Corolla’s curbside collection service would only include household trash after April 4. The plan included placing self-serve recycling containers at the Pine Island Fire Station for Corolla residents to dispose of recyclable goods on their own.
The county said the reasons for the change included rising costs for the county, the lack of a “robust” market for recycled materials and the increasing number of times the county’s recycling containers are rejected because of household garbage in the container.
“This happens very frequently in Corolla during the summer tourist season,” the county said. “Each container rejected adds to the cost of solid waste disposal for the county.”
Since announcing the decision in February, the Currituck Board of Commissioners heard from many Corolla citizens opposed to the change.
“Many supported paying a higher solid waste fee to the county for the convenience of curbside recycling,” the county said.
Responding to the feedback, the Board of Commissioners decided to continue its contract with Bay Disposal for curbside collection of trash and recycling and Corolla residents and property owners will see a small increase in their solid waste bills.
Currituck advised anyone with questions to call the Currituck County Public Works Department at 232-2504.