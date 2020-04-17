Currituck and Dare county officials hold the keys to unlocking the doors to the North Carolina Outer Banks but Gov. Roy Cooper ultimately will determine when those doors open.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, both counties barred visitors and non-resident property owners from the Outer Banks last month under an order that is currently set to expire on April 30.
Both counties’ governing boards plan to discuss possibly reopening the resort area to visitors and non-resident property owners in separate meetings on Monday.
But there is a catch.
If Cooper extends his stay-at-home order that is set to expire on April 29, officials with both counties said it would be difficult, if not impossible, to allow visitors to return to the Outer Banks. That’s because many of the businesses that cater to tourists — especially restaurants, bars and tourist-related attractions — would remain shuttered.
During a teleconference sponsored by the Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, the chairmen of both the Currituck Board of Commissioners and Dare Board of Commissioners said they are waiting to see what Cooper does before removing their access bans.
“We have our hands tied because we can’t open the gate until the governor lifts the restrictions on multiple retail operations such as restaurants,” Dare Chairman Bob Woodard said. “We are hoping the governor will take a strong look at that. We have had some conversations there.”
Currituck Chairman Bob White said he anticipates that the current ban on visitor access to the Outer Banks will be lifted in phases. However, he added that the full Currituck Board of Commissioners will determine on Monday what course the county will take for the county’s Outer Banks.
White said Currituck property owners would probably be allowed in first — possibly over two days on an odd-even basis based on their address — so they can prepare their homes for the summer season.
Dare County has approximately 25,000 non-resident property owners while Currituck has around 5,000 non-resident property owners.
“The general thought behind the scenes right now is to do a phased reopening,” White said. “If it is safe to do so, we will let property owners in first.”
White said the county is talking with both property management companies and economic development officials about the process of reopening the Outer Banks.
“There are a whole slew of people involved that are going to have to ramp back up and get open again,” he said. “It would be several weeks behind that before we could let (visitors) in.”
David Thompson, who is the Outer Banks regional sales manager for food distributor Sysco, also participated in the conference call. He told officials that business owners, especially those owning restaurants and bars, will also need time to prepare to open for the season.
“We provide food for all these restaurant establishments, the hospital and any of these other properties down here,” Thompson said. “Many of these items that we provide these restaurants require about a two-week lead time to build up our inventory where it needs to be for all these restaurants to get the food they need to serve these people. Right now, our inventory levels are severely depleted.”
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, has been arguing that the state’s economy needs to be reopened. He told teleconference participants that he “suspects” that COVID-19 restrictions currently in place will be lifted by Cooper on a county-by-county basis.
Counties less hard hit by the virus could be allowed to reopen, possibly first soft with openings, in early May, he said.
As of Thursday, Dare County had reported 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases and one coronavirus-related death. Of those cases, 13 patients have either recovered or are “asymptomatic cleared,” meaning they’ve gone seven days after testing and not shown any symptoms of the disease. One other patient is asymptomatic for the disease, meaning they haven’t shown any symptoms.
Currituck, as of Thursday, has reported just two confirmed COVID-19 cases and both patients have recovered.
“Doing that makes sense to me, and that is what is probably going to happen,” Steinburg said of a county-by-county reopening. “I suspect that from talking with some of my friends on the other side of the aisle (Democrats), that is what we are going to see. This will not be for all 100 counties.”
But Steinburg also said that businesses in counties that are allowed to reopen could face some social distancing restrictions in the short term.
“There may be some limitations within each of the counties,” Steinburg said. “It’s not going to be, ‘OK, let’s open it up.’ That’s for sure, we know that. I think they recognize the traveling tourism industry, and that includes all the restaurants, taverns and bars, has been impacted severely (by COVID-19 restrictions).”
White was asked what would happen if the Outer Banks was reopened to visitors and then the area saw a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“If we did see that, and we have talked about that a little bit, it’s easy enough for us to close it back down again,” he said. “We could close back down again and do a mandatory evacuation that would require anyone that is here leave, other than residents.”