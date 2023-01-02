CURRITUCK — Citing traffic concerns, Currituck commissioners took no action in December on approving the first phase of a proposed residential and commercial development in Corolla.

Outer Banks Ventures is proposing to turn 36 acres of undeveloped land on the west side of N.C. Highway 12 and north of Timbuck II into a mix of residential housing, several commercial buildings and a boat basin that will be called the Corolla Boat Club.