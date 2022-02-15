CURRITICK — Currituck County commissioners have denied H2OBX Waterpark’s request to construct seasonal housing for some of its summer employees.
However, commissioners did leave the door open last week for seasonal housing not only at H2OBX but also at other tourism-related businesses in the county.
The waterpark’s owner had asked the county for approval to build a dormitory, or dormitories, on the attraction’s site in Powells Point. Ken Ellis said he needs the facilities for some H2OBX’s 300 seasonal employees during “tourist season,” including J-1 foreign student summer workers.
Ellis was also originally seeking approval to have temporary units installed at the park this summer before permanent units are put in place. But Ellis withdrew that request, saying he no longer has plans to offer seasonal housing to employees this summer.
Ellis did tell commissioners the waterpark wants the option of on-site employee housing in the future.
But commissioners unanimously voted down his request, saying it was too broad and short on specifics. Board members also voiced concerns about the definition of tourist season and that the text amendment being proposed to the county’s Unified Development Ordinance would apply to all of Currituck.
Commissioners did approve asking county staff to come back with a more detail-oriented plan that would allow seasonal housing in the county. Ellis agreed to help with the effort.
“This was brought forward by the waterpark but it could apply to other businesses,” said county Development Services Director Kevin Kemp.
Ellis told commissioners that the waterpark had to close two weeks earlier than normal on weekdays last summer because it is hard to “find staff to operate our business.”
“We lost 10 operating days prior to Labor Day,” Ellis said. “When we thought about the temporary and permanent (on-site) housing it was more to make sure we had options. We don’t have an immediate plan to build a housing project on the site right now.”
The waterpark has relied on J-1 workers in the past but COVID restrictions halted that program last summer. J-1 refers to a visa issued to a foreign student who come to the country to work for the summer.
“We would hire 40 to 70 J-1s,” Ellis said. “J-1s are the key to allowing us to stay open all the way to Labor Day.”
The waterpark is again planning to use J-1 visa holders this summer but a change in the program no longer allows foreign students to stay in the home of an individual sponsor, Ellis said.
“They could stay there and we would have a shuttle service to go around and pick them up and bring them to the park,” Ellis said. “The guidelines now are you have to provide housing, you can’t use a residential house (from a sponsor) anymore. It’s more about trying to figure out how we can house J-1 staff.’’
Commissioner Paul Beaumont pointed out there were no age stipulations in Ellis’ request, saying that mixing 16-year-old employees with workers of legal drinking age wasn’t a good idea. He also said he was worried about the countywide implications of granting Ellis’ request.
“The way this looks, the list of concerns is huge,” Beaumont said. “I don’t know what the dormitory requirements would carry with them, but this isn’t it. Five acres, where did that come from? I am really uncomfortable with the way this reads.’’
Beaumont suggested the county conduct research to see if other governmental boards have enacted rules regulating seasonal housing.
“I’m curious if it is being done anywhere else,” Beaumont said. “I don’t want to be the example everybody points to.’’
Board Chairman Mike Payment expressed concern that the text amendment, while stating a required number of parking spaces per bed, did not spell out how many beds a business could have.
“As this is written there is no limit on beds,” Kemp said.
Commissioner Selina Jarvis asked Kemp if the proposal would allow a business to determine their own tourist season.
“Yes, the business would define what the tourist season is,” Kemp said.
The text amendment also states a tourist business would have to have a minimum of five acres to have employee dorms or similar approved housing on its site. That would limit other tourist-related businesses, especially those smaller than H2OBX, from providing seasonal housing, Commissioner Bob White said.
“It’s excluding a lot of businesses that employ a lot of people,” White said.
Ellis said he is willing to work with Currituck to develop a policy on seasonal housing that everyone is comfortable with.