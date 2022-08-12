CURRITUCK — Three Currituck County men are facing child sex offense charges after being apprehended by the Currituck Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division.
Fred Spencer Kennedy, 77, of the 100 block of South Street, Moyock, was arrested July 25 and charged with being a fugitive from another state.
According to a Currituck County Sheriff’s Office news release, Kennedy is wanted in Missouri for two charges of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person under 12 years of age, and two charges of incest.
He was confined at Currituck County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 secured bond. As of Friday, he was still in custody, a jail official said.
Jonathan Alexander Carriveau, 36, of the 200 block of Church Road, Harbinger, was arrested July 26 and charged with eight felony counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at CCDC in lieu of a $80,000 secured bond. As of Friday, he also remained in custody.
Zachery Christopher Gardner, 27, of the 100 block of Longhorn Drive, Moyock, also was arrested July 26 and charged with five felony counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 secured bond.
Gardner was no longer in custody at Currituck County Detention Center, the jail official said Friday.