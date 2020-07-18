CURRITUCK — Currituck sheriff's deputies and firefighters rescued 12 people, including children, from the water Friday evening after their pontoon boat apparently overturned.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which an N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission official said happened because too many people were sitting in the front of the pontoon boat while it was operating in rough water.
Sgt. John Beardsley of the WRC said his agency received a report about 6:50 p.m. of a pontoon boat in distress and that 12 people who had been aboard were in the water.
Beardsley's agency responded, as did Currituck sheriff's deputies and firefighters from Currituck Station 5, Beardsley said. The deputies and firefighters arrived first and rescued all 12 people from the water. Passengers were administered first aid but no injuries were reported, he said.
The pontoon boat was recovered and driven back to a dock.
Pontoon boats are not well equipped to operate in rough water, Beardsley said.
"The Wildlife Commission would like to remind boaters that it is vital to distribute the weight in a vessel evenly and to slow down, especially in rough conditions," he said.
Beardsley added that Currituck County Sheriff deputies and firefighters from Currituck Station 5 "deserve all the recognition for the rescue."