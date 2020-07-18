CURRITUCK — Currituck sheriff's deputies and firefighters rescued 12 people, including children, from Currituck Sound Friday evening after their pontoon boat took on water.
No injuries were reported in the incident, which an N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission official said happened because too many people were sitting in the front of the pontoon boat while it was operating in rough water.
Sgt. John Beardsley of the WRC said his agency received a report about 6:50 p.m. of a pontoon boat in distress and that 12 people who had been aboard were in the water. The incident occurred just off Dews Island in Currituck Sound, he said.
Beardsley said the pontoon boat did not capsize or overturn. It took on significant water over its bow, he said.
Beardsley's agency responded, as did Currituck sheriff's deputies and firefighters from Currituck Station 5, Beardsley said. The deputies and firefighters arrived first and rescued all 12 people from the water, he said. Passengers were administered first aid but no injuries were reported.
Beardsley said Currituck County Sheriff Deputies Jessie Taylor and Jeremy Evans and firefighters from Currituck Station 5 "deserve all the recognition for the rescue."
"These guys were first to the call and are vital to our success as Wildlife officers and the safety of our community," he said.
All 12 of the passengers were visitors to the region who had rented the pontoon boat, Beardsley said. There were a proper number of personal floatation devices aboard the vessel and all of the children were wearing one as required by law.
The pontoon boat was recovered and driven back to a dock.
Pontoon boats are not well equipped to operate in rough water, Beardsley said.
"The Wildlife Commission would like to remind boaters that it is vital to distribute the weight in a vessel evenly and to slow down, especially in rough conditions," he said.