...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Currituck discusses adding 'Flying Squad' to help VFDs fight fires
BARCO — Currituck commissioners on the first day of their two-day annual retreat Friday discussed forming a full-time rapid-reaction fire squad that would assist volunteer fire departments on the Currituck mainland.
County officials also discussed the need for purchasing additional new fire trucks for the county’s volunteer departments.
The retreat concludes today at the Public Safety Building near the Currituck Regional Airport. Agenda items for the final day include a financial overview and assessment of the county, the employee health plan, capital improvement plan and county revenue requirements.
The rapid-reaction fire squad has been dubbed the “Flying Squad” by county staff and would be based out of the Public Safety annex in Barco. There would be 13 full-time paid firefighters assigned to the squad.
It would be dispatched to calls on the mainland to assist volunteer units and in some instances could be the first fire unit to arrive at a scene. The Flying Squad would consist of a single fire engine with four firefighters. One EMS employee would also be stationed with the squad if the plan is implemented.
“They would be paid (county) staff,” said Assistant County Manager Rebecca Gay. “It would be used to augment existing VFD response and could initiate actions by itself if necessary.’’
In addition to responding to fire calls, the Flying Squad would also respond to vehicle entrapment situations and have the ability to provide advance life-support and medical care prior to a person or persons being transported to the hospital.
The estimated annual cost for the Flying Squad in today’s dollars would be between $1.7 million and $1.9 million. The bulk of that expense would be for salary and benefits of between $1.5 million and $1.6 million. Annual operating costs would be between $200,000 and $300,000.
The cost of outfitting the squad with a fire engine would cost an estimated $720,000, which means the first-year budget for the squad would be around $2.6 million.
“If there is a day when there is a low turnout of volunteers you would know that they (Flying Squad), were coming,” said Commissioner Mike Payment. “They could be called off but at least you know they are coming. I think it (the idea) has value.”
Even if commissioners move forward with the plan it would take two years before the squad is operational. It currently takes two years for a fire engine to be delivered after being ordered and the training of staff would take about a year.
“If this has value, this is not something where we wake up one morning and say we are going to start a fire squad,” said Commissioner Paul Beaumont.
Beaumont said one option is to order a fire truck for the squad and if the county does not form the squad then that engine could be used elsewhere in the county.
“No harm, no foul,” Beaumont said. “The stake in the ground is the engine. We still need the engine and we are going to buy it anyway.”
Beaumont made those comments after commissioners were told that fire departments across Currituck are in need of 10 new fire trucks.
Commissioners discussed adding two new fire trucks to the 2023-24 fiscal-year budget and including additional vehicles in future budgets. The estimated annual cost to the county would be around $1.3 million a year for two fire engines.