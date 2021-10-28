CURRITUCK — The Currituck Board of Commissioners don’t expect to hire a new county manager until the spring.
That’s according to board Chairman Mike Payment.
The county is looking to replace former manager Ben Stikeleather, who resigned last summer to take a job in the private sector.
Payment said the county will use a professional search firm to find a new manager and that the board just recently issued a request for proposals to hire a search firm.
Neil Emory of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners gave Currituck officials three different possible search options back in September. Those included hiring a search firm, having the county take the lead in the search with the help of a search firm, or do an internal-only search.
Emory said at the time that hiring a search firm would cost the county anywhere between $20,000 and $80,000.
“We want to hire a search firm to actually go out there and work for us,” Payment said Wednesday. “We felt the best method was to hire someone from outside the county to look for our next county manager.”
Payment said Currituck’s county manager position is an attractive one because the county is both growing and located on the coast. He expects the position will draw a lot of interest from qualified applicants. Currituck has a population of 28,100, up 19.3% from the 2010 U.S. Census, and it is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.
“We are not going to rush it,” Payment said of the next manager’s hiring. “I suspect it will be March before we really start fine-tuning and having some interviews. We don’t have a set timeline. We are going to let it work its course.”
Stikeleather was paid $117,300 annually and given a $6,000 car allowance but Emory said in September that the county needs to be prepared to possibly pay its next manager a salary between $130,000 and $160,000 annually.
County Attorney Ike McRee was appointed interim county manager in late August and will continue to serve in both roles. McRee is paid $202,787 per year to be the county attorney and he will receive an additional $3,000 a month to also serve as interim manager.
“We are going to keep Ike (McRee) as interim county manager for as long as we need too,” Payment said.
Stikeleather informed commissioners on July 23 that he was leaving to take a job with Corolla Light Resort on the Currituck Outer Banks. His last day was Aug. 27.
Stikeleather was named assistant Currituck County manager in October 2018 and became the county’s manager in July 2019.