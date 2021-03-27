CURRITUCK — Social worker Amanda Wood’s death in a car crash in Elizabeth City last weekend has been a hard blow to her colleagues in the Currituck County Department of Social Services.
Currituck DSS Director Samantha Hurd said the impact has been tremendous for Wood’s colleagues and the department as a whole.
“We are very raw,” Hurd said. “Our hearts are heavy. We are leaning on each other to get through this very tough time.”
Wood and her 11-year-old daughter were killed in a traffic collision on U.S. Highway 17 in Pasquotank shortly before 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 21.
Hurd noted the 43-person Currituck DSS is a very close-knit team.
Wood worked in the department’s foster care unit. She worked in the child welfare network both inside and outside the agency for more than 17 years.
Wood was well-known and much-loved in the community, Hurd said.
The agency provided a formal debriefing for staff in the aftermath of the tragedy.
The employee assistance program provided a grief counselor who was available to meet with people either individually or in groups, Hurd explained.
DSS colleagues also have provided support and encouragement informally among themselves.
The staff has coped partly by reaching out to members of Wood’s family and seeking to be of help to them.
This week, staff from Currituck DSS has spent time with the family, visited with Wood’s family, rallied support around the family, and worked to provide meals for family members.
“It was a privilege and an honor to work with Amanda,” Hurd said. “She was an expert in adoption.”
Wood possessed a very special talent and was passionate about children and families, Hurd said.
“She was full of grace in every interaction,” Hurd said.
Wood always displayed excellent judgment and was kind, considerate and generous, Hurd said.
“I think she made us all better by knowing her,” Hurd said.
“Our sister agencies in neighboring counties have been very supportive,” Hurd said. “The support has been tremendous from our colleagues and professional partners.”
There are 15 social workers in the Currituck DSS. Hurd said Wood’s workload has had to be reassigned to other co-workers.
“She’s irreplaceable,” Hurd said. “It has been a very, very tough week.”