CURRITUCK — It will be up to the N.C. State Board of Elections to decide if Democratic hopeful Valerie Jordan remains eligible to run in the 3rd Senate District race this fall.
The Currituck Board of Elections determined following a 2½-hour hearing Tuesday that while state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, presented “substantial evidence” that Jordan is not a resident of Warren County, and therefore not a resident of the 3rd Senate District, the State Board of Elections should decide if she’s eligible to run in the Nov. 8 election.
The board voted 3-2 to forward its decision on her residency to the state elections board.
“The statue allows them (elections board) to say ‘yes, we find there is substantial evidence that there was a violation of election law, that is serious enough to cast doubt on the election,’” said Currituck County Attorney Megan Morgan. “But they are turning the decision over to the state Board of Elections.”
The board split along party lines with Republicans Alice Malesky and Eldon Miller supporting Hanig’s challenge and Democrats Geraldine Forbes and Ed Ponton saying Jordan was a resident of the 3rd District. Board chair Susan Johnson, a Democrat, broke the tie to say there was substantial evidence saying Jordan did not live in Warren County and sending the case to the state.
Hanig said he was not surprised by the board’s decision, saying he presented overwhelming evidence supporting his claim that Jordan does not live in the 10-county 3rd District that includes Currituck and Camden counties.
“I think they did the right thing,” Hanig said. “The evidence is overwhelming and everybody knows she lives in Raleigh. That is the bottom line. The people want and expect truthful elections.”
Jordan attended the hearing but did not respond to a question when exiting the elections office. Her attorney Andrew Kaspar said no comment when asked about the decision as he exited.
In a statement to The Daily Advance later, she said she was “disappointed” in the Currituck elections board’s decision.
“I am disappointed that the Currituck Board of Elections did not see Bobby Hanig’s political stunt for what it was,” she said. “I am a proud resident of Warren County and deeply connected to my community in Warrenton. I plan to appeal this decision to the state Board of Elections and am confident that they will correctly recognize my residency here in Warrenton.”
Jordan said in the meantime, she plans “to spend my time here in Senate District 3, talking with voters about the issues that matter to them because that’s what the people of eastern North Carolina deserve.”
State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Patrick Gannon said the state board will set a hearing after Currituck election officials issue a written order with their findings.
“The state board would then schedule a meeting to consider the protest,” Gannon said.
Hanig said he expects that the written order will be quickly forwarded to the state board.
“It will be a quick turnaround,” he said.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Hanig attorney Johny Hallow centered his argument around photographic evidence that allegedly shows Jordan’s two vehicles parked on 23 consecutive nights in July and August at a home she owns in Raleigh. Jordan also admitted she spent Monday night in Raleigh preparing for the hearing.
Hanig alleges that Jordan moved into her house in Raleigh in 1998 that she still owns and does not rent to anyone. He alleges that Jordan never moved to Warren County despite changing her voter registration to her stepfather’s house in Warrenton in December 2020.
To be eligible to run for the 3rd Senate District, Jordan had to establish residency in the district by Nov. 8, 2021.
Hallow told the board that one of the determinations if Jordan lives in the district is that she must prove that she abandoned her home in Raleigh and not have an intention to return there.
“This 23-day period included three weekends,” Hallow said. “This evidence demonstrates that Jordan never abandoned her home in Raleigh and never had an intention to do so.”
Jordan said she splits time between Warrenton and Raleigh because her daughter and grandson both live in the state’s capital.
“(Jordan) has spent significant time in the new residence, at least half the time,” Kaspar said.
Kaspar also presented evidence that in addition to changing her voter registration to Warren County that Jordan has used the Warrenton address on her state and federal income tax returns since 2020, for registering two businesses she owns and for her two vehicle registrations. He said all those changes occurred before November 2021, including Jordan getting a driver’s license with the Warrenton address in February 2021.
Jordan, however, acknowledged under cross examination by Hallow that she did not put her Warrenton address on her bank accounts and on her vehicle insurance policies until just last week.
“I recently updated them to Warrenton,” Jordan said.
Jordan also said during the hearing she also will have to amend her state Statement of Economic Interest forms. Those forms did not list rental income she received from properties she owns in Warrenton.
Jordan, a native of Warren County who won the Democratic primary in the 3rd District in May, has been a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation Board since 2017.
“I made that error and I definitely have to make those amendments,” Jordan told Hallow.