CURRITUCK — It will be up to the N.C. State Board of Elections to decide if Democratic hopeful Valerie Jordan remains eligible to run in the 3rd Senate District race this fall.

The Currituck Board of Elections determined following a 2½-hour hearing Tuesday that while state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, presented “substantial evidence” that Jordan is not a resident of Warren County, and therefore not a resident of the 3rd Senate District, the State Board of Elections should decide if she’s eligible to run in the Nov. 8 election.