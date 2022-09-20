CURRITUCK — Currituck officials are exploring a plan that would provide curbside trash and recyclables pickup in Moyock Township.
County commissioners were told at a work session Monday afternoon that the waste and recyclable convenience center in Moyock is at capacity and it would cost Currituck around $3 million to expand the site.
The proposed curbside pickup plan would affect almost 4,000 households in Moyock and serve as a pilot program for the rest of the Currituck mainland, officials said. The pilot program, however, would exclude the Gibbs Wood neighborhood.
Public Works Director Leighton Earwood told commissioners that each household would be issued separate waste and recyclable containers and pay an estimated $19 a month for weekly pickup. That fee would be on top of the $239 yearly solid waste fee county taxpayers also pay.
Earwood said if the plan is adopted a curbside service would then be bid out to an outside company. An exact monthly fee wouldn't be set until bids are received. Earwood said the department reached out to “some contractors” to get an idea of a monthly cost.
“This ($19) is a ballpark figure and we figure it will come in a little less,” Earwood said. “It is contingent on actual bids. You would get weekly service on the same day each week.”
Currituck commissioners decided to send out a survey to Moyock Township residents seeking comment on the proposed plan, which would begin Jan. 1, 2024, if implemented.
“Let’s talk to people about this and decide,” White said. “I think you will find, especially in Moyock, that people moving here from somewhere else had curbside service’’ where they lived.
Commissioner Owen Etheridge said he was “reluctantly” agreeing to move forward with the plan. He said he wants to but see a firmer cost estimate on what residents would pay for curbside service before making a final decision.
Commissioners did agree to change the operating hours at the Panther Landing convenience site in Moyock and at the site in Grandy. The county operates eight convenience sites.
The Tuesday and Sunday operating times at the two convenience sites would be flipped after commissioners were told that Sunday is the most popular drop off day.
“They are lined up down Tulls Creek,” Earwood said, referring to residents waiting to drop off their trash and recyclables.
The Sunday hours will be extended from the current 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. schedule to a 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule. Tuesday hours will be reduced from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Earwood said increasing Sunday hours should help spread out the traffic volume.
“That is a great idea,” said Commissioner Paul Beaumont. “I like the Sunday ones (hours).”
County Manager Ike McRee told commissioners that recent, and future, growth in Moyock prompted county staff to develop the curbside pickup proposal. It is expected that an additional 2,200 homes will be built in Moyock by 2030.
“This comes out of the amount of growth that is occurring in Moyock and the inadequacy of the Panther Landing convenience center,” McRee said. “This is another idea on how to proceed with solid waste collection.”
Earwood presented commissioners with an option to include all households with a Moyock address, which would include residents in Crawford Township, boosting the overall number of households to almost 5,400. Commissioners agreed to limit the proposed pilot program just to Moyock Township.
Earwood said the cost of operating the single convenience site in Moyock is currently around $430,000 a year. The site, which Earwood described as busting at the seams, would have to be expanded and a second site probably would have to be opened in Moyock if curbside collection is not implemented, officials said.
Expansion of the Moyock site would require that it be closed “for a period of time,” Earwood said. He also said he didn’t know how long an expansion would keep up with the expected growth in Moyock.
“It is estimated it will be $3 million to design and expand the Moyock site,” Earwood said. “We don’t have the funds identified for the expansion at this time. That does not include operational costs since the site will be bigger.”
If curbside collection is adopted in Moyock, the convenience center there would remain open but the number of compactors used for household trash and recyclables would be reduced. Residents could still take bulk and electronic items, brush, batteries and motor and cooking oil, among other items, to the site.
“We can do away with some of the compactors, we wouldn’t need four,” Earwood said.
Earwood told commissioners that if they plan to adopt the proposal he would like their approval before the end of the year in order to put the new program out for bids in March.
“The company would have to get the trucks, hire staff and get them trained,” Earwood said. “We could then educate the community (about the program) starting in April and May.”
Some neighborhoods already have contracted out for curbside pickup. Public Works Operations Manager Rachael Anderson said the department would work with individual homeowner associations on the issue.