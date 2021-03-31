CURRITUCK — The director of the Currituck Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension has been charged with driving while impaired.
Cameron Sawyer Lowe, 44, of the 600 block of Aydlett Road, Aydlett, was charged with both DWI and failure to maintain lane control following a traffic stop on Caratoke Highway Saturday, March 20, a Currituck Sheriff’s Office arrest report shows.
According to the report, Currituck Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle McGregor stopped Lowe’s SUV in the 1600 block of Caratoke Highway about 11:39 p.m. She was administered an intoxilyzer test by Deputy K. Orlando, which indicated she had a blood-alcohol content of .18. That level is more than twice the legal limit to drive in North Carolina.
Currituck Magistrate Austin Thomas Beasley set Lowe’s unsecured bond at $1,500 and she was released into the custody of her brother, the report states. Her court date was set for April 30.
Lowe did not respond to several phone messages for this story.
A spokesman for the Currituck Sheriff’s Office declined to comment Tuesday for the story, referring a reporter to the arrest report.
A spokesman for Currituck County said the county was aware of “Mrs. Lowe’s situation” but had not taken any action on the matter.
Randall Edwards said because Lowe is “technically” an employee of North Carolina State University, Currituck is deferring questions about the criminal charges to NCSU, noting “she falls under the personnel policy” of the university. He also referred a reporter to NCSU for any information about Lowe’s employment history with the county.
Justin Moore, director of marketing and communications for NC State Extension, said Monday the university is aware of the charges against Lowe and is “still working to gather information at this time.”
“As public servants with local centers in every county, Extension is deeply committed to building trust and improving lives in communities across North Carolina,” he said. “We will review all of the details, follow university protocol and respond accordingly once that process has run its course.”
Moore said Lowe has worked for NCSU as part of its partnership with NC Cooperative Extension for 17 years and served as Currituck Extension director since September 2010.
Lowe also took over as interim Extension director in Camden County in November 2013 following the former Camden director’s retirement. She served in both roles until February 2020 when a permanent director was hired for the Camden Extension center.
Lowe’s current annual salary is $75,854, Moore said.