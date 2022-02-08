CURRITUCK — The director of the Currituck Center of NC Cooperative Extension was given a suspended sentence last month after pleading guilty to driving while impaired.
Cameron Lowe, who has overseen Extension programs in Currituck since September 2010, entered the guilty plea in Currituck District Court on Jan. 26, according to court documents.
District Judge Edgar Barnes sentenced Lowe to 60 days in jail but suspended the sentence, ordering Lowe to instead serve 12 months of unsupervised probation, pay $843 in fines, court costs and community service fees.
Barnes also ordered Lowe to complete 24 hours of community service during the first 120 days of her probation. She also was ordered to surrender her driver's license and comply with the treatment recommendation of a substance abuse assessment within 60 days. A court document indicates she voluntarily sought such an assessment following her arrest on the DWI charge.
Lowe originally was also charged with failure to maintain lane control but that charge was dismissed by prosecutors, a court official said.
The DWI charge to which Lowe pleaded guilty stemmed from a traffic stop by the Currituck Sheriff's Office on March 20, 2021.
According to a sheriff's incident report, Currituck Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle McGregor stopped Lowe’s SUV in the 1600 block of Caratoke Highway about 11:39 p.m. She was administered an intoxilyzer test by Deputy K. Orlando, which indicated she had a blood-alcohol content of .18. That level is more than twice the legal limit to drive in North Carolina.
Lowe's original court date for the charges was set for April 30. The case was continued four times, however, until Lowe entered her guilty plea on Jan. 26.
Neither Lowe nor her attorney, Keith Teague, responded to a phone message seeking comment for this story.
Justin Moore, director of marketing and communications for NC State Extension, said he couldn't comment on Lowe's guilty plea, noting that "confidential personnel matters of this nature ... are dealt with internally."
Lowe's current salary is $76,723, Moore said. She has worked for North Carolina State University as part of its partnership with NC Cooperative Extension for 17 years and served as Currituck Extension director since September 2010.