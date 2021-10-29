CURRITUCK — Currituck officials will likely ask voters to approve a bond referendum in 2024 that would generate at least $100 million for school needs in the county.
County commissioners and Board of Education members were told Wednesday night by an architect that Currituck could need to spend at least $50 million for repairs and maintenance to the district’s current schools over the next 10 years.
County officials also agreed at a joint meeting between the two boards that the district will need both a new middle school and a new elementary school in the next decade.
Superintendent Matt Lutz also told commissioners that the district needs to spend between $800,000 and $900,00 for three additional modular classroom units at Moyock Elementary School for the next school year. Each modular unit contains two classrooms.
The 10-year facilities assessment by consultant Hite Associates of Greenville only lists $30,000 in immediate repairs. Priority 1 projects have an estimated price tag of around $38 million while Priority 2 has an estimated cost of $12.6 million.
Lutz said the $50 million figure is not a definitive number, noting the facilities report and a separate report on projected enrollment were guiding documents.
“That is a number that speaks to anything we could possibly do,” Lutz said. “Some are a higher priority than others. Much like our home, the roof gets fixed first.”
Several commissioners urged the Board of Education to put a bond referendum before voters to meet future needs.
Commissioner Bob White urged school board members to “get the information out there” to parents and the public about the district’s future needs.
“You have to get public buy-in for this,” White said. “We are talking about spending $100 million in short order. That has to have public buy-in. We have seen unprecedented growth in Currituck County in short order.’’
Explosive growth in the Moyock area will most likely require two additional schools in the county — a middle school and elementary school.
There are currently 1,436 residential lots that have been approved by the county for development that have not yet been built on. Almost 80 percent of those lots are north of Barco.
“We have known about this, this is not something that just occurred,” said Board of Education Chairwoman Karen Etheridge.
School board member Janet Rose suggested that the district start looking now for land for the two new schools. A middle school needs 40 to 50 acres while an elementary school needs 25 to 30 acres.
“If something comes along at a good price for an elementary down the road, we should really look at that,” Rose said. “We have to have the space to educate our children.”
If the bond referendum moves forward, Currituck may hire an outside consultant to guide the Board of Education through the process.
“We just can’t go out and say we need a bond referendum,” Etheridge said.
Commissioners have already committed $21 million to expand Moyock Elementary and Moyock Middle School, using county savings to fund the two projects. Those projects will begin in December or January and will be completed for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.
The elementary school expansion will add room for around 210 students while the middle school project will have space for an additional 165 students.
The county has also committed to spend around $30 million for a new elementary school in Moyock. It recently spent $890,000 to buy land on Tulls Creek Road for the school.
The county is setting aside property tax revenue to pay for the elementary school on Tulls Creek, which is expected to open for the 2025-26 school year.
“Our expansion buys us time to determine what that (future school needs) looks like,” Lutz said.
The county cut its property tax rate by 2 cents this fiscal year but commissioners did not set a revenue-neutral rate following a revaluation of property. The revaluation last year saw an overall increase of around 20 percent in total property value in Currituck.
The current 46-cent property tax rate will raise an additional $3.6 million in revenue that will be dedicated to schools for staffing and capital needs.
The county is setting aside $2.35 million of the extra $3.6 million that will be generated each year for the new elementary school on Tulls Creek Road in Moyock.
Most of it — $1.6 million — will be put into savings to manage debt for the school while $750,000 will be put into savings to fund annual operating costs for the new school.
The other $1.3 million will be used to pay for 12 additional teachers to meet new unfunded state mandates on class size and to pay for 10 teacher assistants and 2.5 curriculum coaches in the school district.
Lutz told the two boards that the additional modular units are needed at Moyock Elementary because the district expects an additional 75 students at the school next year. The school already has three modular units on campus.
“We do not have a place for the kids that are coming to us,” Lutz said. “At this time, we a have a really big need for three additional modular units.”
The three modular units for Moyock Elementary cost around $150,000 each to purchase for a total of $450,000. But Lutz said the setup cost is equally expensive.
Some of the setup costs include installing sidewalks and ramps, putting a road in, connecting power lines and hooking the units into the school’s septic system. The district is considering combining three units into one unit to save money on the setup cost.
“Setting up these units is expensive,” Lutz said. “We add modular units, we have septic issues. We have to spend money to create a septic for the units.”
Commissioners are expected to discuss the modular units at an upcoming meeting as the district will have to order them early next year.