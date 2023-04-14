CURRITUCK — Currituck property owners could see a nearly 15% percent increase in their property taxes beginning July 1.
County commissioners agreed at a budget work session Friday that an approximately 7-cent increase to the county’s property tax rate is needed for debt service to build a new elementary school in Moyock. Any such increase would be voted on when the board approves its 2023-24 fiscal budget, which will likely be in June.
Currituck is in the planning stages for a school on Tulls Creek Road that is expected to cost at least $50 million. The new school is expected to accommodate 800 students when it opens for the 2025-26 school year but it will be built to hold 920 students.
Currituck Finance Director Sandra Hill told commissioners that interest rates will be between 6% to 9% when it comes time to borrow between $51 million to $59 million for the new school later this year.
“They are still telling me that six months from now it will probably be closer to the 9% than the 6%,” Hill said of the interest rate. “But the Federal Reserve has not been increasing (rates) as rapidly as they had anticipated. Tax rates could go up anywhere from a little over five cents to 10 cents.”
The county could service the debt for 10, 15 or 20 years; board Chairman Bob White suggested that Currituck finance the debt for 20 years. He said that would give the county an opportunity to refinance the debt in the future if interest rates drop. It also would keep the property tax increase a little lower since the debt would be spread out over a longer time period.
“We can always go back and refinance the debt,” White said. “If we set it at a 20-year debt it will keep the tax rate lower and if the Fed starts dropping (interest) rates we can refinance at 4%. They (rates) are going to go down at some point.”
Currituck’s current property tax rate is 46 cents per $100 of valuation, which is 10th lowest among the 100 counties in the state. But some residents in the nine counties ahead of Currituck also live in a municipality that also levies a property tax.
Currituck won’t seek financing until August when it better knows what the cost of the school will actually be. The county must gain approval for financing the school from the state’s Local Government Commission; the county is hoping that the LGC will approve the plan at its September meeting
“The problem is you have to set the tax rate in this (2023-24) budget,” Hill said. The next fiscal year begins July 1.
Commissioners were also told that once the school opens it is estimated that it will take around $1.25 million a year to operate it.
Commissioners discussed delaying construction while asking the Currituck Board of Education to redraw all school boundary lines in the hope construction costs and interest rates will drop by the time the school has to be built.
Commissioner Selina Jarvis said Griggs Elementary in Poplar Branch is “partly empty” and that she was “stunned” at how many classrooms were not being used during a tour.
“Jarvisburg is busting at the seams, Central is busting at the seams,” Jarvis said. “I just don’t understand why we can’t send some kids to Griggs. I don’t get that. It (redistricting) would alleviate pressures at a lot of schools. It will make a difference at every school. You go to other schools like Shawboro (elementary) and they are using broom closets for space.’’
Commissioner Mary “Kitty” Etheridge said the Board of Education is not helping by not redistricting the county’s school zones.
“We (county commissioners) are the stewards of the taxpayers’ money,” Etheridge said. “A little bit of redistricting could solve a lot of this problem.”
But commissioners eventually decided to move forward in part because County Manager Ike McRee said that a developer has inquired about building a 577-home subdivision in the county.
“That is why we need to do the (minimum) one-acre lot immediately,” Jarvis quickly said.