bob white

White

CURRITUCK — Currituck property owners could see a nearly 15% percent increase in their property taxes beginning July 1.

County commissioners agreed at a budget work session Friday that an approximately 7-cent increase to the county’s property tax rate is needed for debt service to build a new elementary school in Moyock. Any such increase would be voted on when the board approves its 2023-24 fiscal budget, which will likely be in June.