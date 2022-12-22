...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM FRIDAY TO 9 AM
EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 5
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 7 PM Friday to 9 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and
strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This
will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia if
precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors...make
sure you wear a hat and gloves.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds could briefly gust higher with the
cold frontal passage in the morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
CURRITUCK — Currituck County officials are considering purchasing a large tract of land in lower Currituck but officials are mum on what the land would be used for.
County commissioners met in closed session earlier this week to discuss buying the tract in Powells Point from Amy Wells and Ronald Bennett of Kitty Hawk.
The board’s agenda Monday night said the closed session was to discuss the possible deal.
“Closed session to establish or instruct county staff concerning the position to be taken by the county in negotiating the price or other material terms of a contract for purchase of real property to be used for any governmental purpose,” the agenda item stated.
In an email to The Daily Advance, Currituck spokesperson Randall Edwards said after talking with County Manager Ike McRee that “at this point it’s too early to say what the county might do with that property if it were to be obtained.”
“It is still in the early discussion stage,” Edwards said.
Commissioner Selina Jarvis, who lives in lower Currituck, said Wednesday that she could not comment on the potential purchase because it was discussed in a closed-session meeting.
“I wish I could (comment), and maybe I will be at a later time,” Jarvis said. “But right now, I can’t do that.”
According to county property tax records, the parcel fronts the Albemarle Sound near West Side Lane. West Side Lane stretches from U.S. Highway 158 past the Kilmarlic Golf Club before ending near the property.
It appears that the only use for the parcel — if the county purchases it — would be for a park or some other sort of recreational use. The property appears to include two salt brackish marshes and one freshwater marsh. It also includes a section of “bottomland hardwood.”
The assessed value of the 225 acres, according to Currituck tax records, is $269,800. The land is assessed at $267,800 while a shed on the property is assessed at $2,000.
The owners were billed $1,241 for property taxes in 2022 and the parcel is zoned agricultural.