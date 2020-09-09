KNOTTS ISLAND — The Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry service could remain idled for months, or possibly even longer.
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s ferry service on the five-mile route across Currituck Sound was suspended on April 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A NCDOT spokesperson said Tuesday there is no guarantee of a “restart” of the ferry this fiscal year.
Assistant Director of Communications Jamie Kritzer said NCDOT is facing large revenue shortfalls because of COVID and that the department is currently in the process of developing its “spend plan” for all programs and services.
That spend plan has to approved by the N.C. Board of Transportation and the Office of State Budget and Management, which is expected to happen in October.
“Once the (N.C.) Ferry Division receives its spend plan, the division will be able to make adjustments in its schedules,” Kritzer wrote in an email. “However, this does not guarantee a restart of the Currituck-Knotts Island service. The Ferry Division has carried forward operational deficits for several years and can no longer do so.”
The Currituck Board of Commissioners was scheduled to vote on a resolution Tuesday night asking that the Knotts Island ferry service resume immediately. State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, who represents Currituck in the Legislature, has also been pressing NCDOT officials to resume the service.
“It’s like a road being closed because it is a road for most folks,” Steinburg said. “The ferry is not running and we are not very happy.”
The ferry was established in 1962 in part to transport school children to and from Knotts Island to public schools on the Currituck mainland.
Residents insist, however, that the ferry serves more than just school children. They use the ferry’s five daily roundtrip crossings for such things as getting to work or school; visiting a doctor or dentist; and visiting county government offices, some of which are adjacent to the ferry landing in Currituck. One resident even said they use the ferry to get to the YMCA in Barco.
Residents currently have to drive just over 100 miles roundtrip if they have business at the county courthouse. A normal drive is only about 10 to 15 minutes longer than the 40-minute ferry crossing, but it’s a lot more expensive for some. The ferry service is also free.
College of The Albemarle nursing student Summer Burnette is spending an extra $40 a week in gas getting from Knotts Island to Elizabeth City. She said the extra financial burden is just one of her concerns about the ferry being idled.
“If we get a bad storm the causeway and Pungo Ferry (Road) flood and I can’t get to class,” Burnette said. “I can only miss one class a semester.”
Knotts Island resident Jayne Fentress goes to Shawboro several times a week to help one of her grandchildren with virtual learning. She said the drive is not an easy one.
“Our road to the island is not in the best shape,” Fentress said. “The state recently had to do major repairs. One good storm could tear it up to the point that we would literally be an island with no way off. They had a sign up for most of the summer saying the ferry would be back in August. Once virtual school was announced, they put a sign up saying that they didn’t know when the ferry would be back. We need the ferry back now.”
A Currituck High School teacher said the lack of ferry service for island residents is a big inconvenience to students even though the district is conducting remote learning.
“I know of a student on the island who is unable to attend band practice twice weekly with the other members of the band,” the teacher said. “Her mom works, but if the ferry was running, she could make arrangements to have someone on each side.”
Steinburg said having the ferry service idled is “not acceptable” and that he will work to get the money needed to keep the ferry running. The current annual budget for the Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry is $1.6 million.
“There are people that are in need of the ferry to go back and forth,” Steinburg said. “They need to have the early morning runs for people to get to work, they need to have a run for people to get home.”
The county’s resolution also raises safety concerns of not having the ferry service. The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry is the only service in the NCDOT Ferry Division that is not operating.
“Further detrimental impact of Knotts Island ferry operation suspension was recently experienced following Hurricane Isaias when Currituck County officials were unable to access Knotts Island for damage assessment due to blocked roads in Virginia which could have resulted in dire public safety consequences,” commissioners’ resolution states.