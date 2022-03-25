CURRITUCK — Two people were killed and a child was critically injured in a motor vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 158 in Currituck County on Friday.
Ralph Melton, chief of Currituck Fire-EMS, said in an email that the agency received a call just before noon reporting a motor vehicle wreck in the 9000 block of Caratoke Highway in the Point Harbor area.
When emergency crews arrived, they found two persons who had died, one in each of the vehicles involved in the wreck, Melton said. Each of the persons was entrapped in their vehicle.
They also found a child with life-threatening injuries, Melton said. The injured child was transported by Nightingale Air Ambulance to Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, Virginia.
A spokeswoman for the N.C. Highway Patrol identified the deceased drivers as Kenneth Wade Lucy, 55, of Emporia, Virginia, and Rodney Doyle Minton, 72, of Manteo. The 4-year-old child was in Lucy's vehicle, the spokeswoman said.
The patrol spokeswoman had no further details. She said the accident is under investigation.
Besides Currituck Fire-EMS, other agencies that responded included the Dare EMS, the Lower Currituck Volunteer Fire Department, the Kitty Hawk Fire Department, the Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department, N.C. Highway Patrol and the Currituck Sheriffs Office.