COROLLA — Currituck Fire-EMS personnel recently put their ocean rescue training to use helping a distressed swimmer return safely to shore.
According to a Currituck Fire-EMS press release, the agency’s personnel have been training with Corolla Ocean Rescue personnel for the past two years in a rescue swimmer program.
The ocean rescue agency staffs lifeguard stands on Currituck beaches between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and Fire-EMS personnel respond alongside Ocean Rescue staff to soundside and ocean rescue calls year-round.
And the afternoon of Oct. 13, that training paid off.
Members of Currituck Fire-EMS assigned to Station 6 were dispatched to help two swimmers in distress off the Dolphin St. beach access in Whalehead, the press release states. As they arrived, one swimmer was able to make it to shore. Firefighter-paramedic Trey Crawford, however, spotted the other swimmer about 200 yards offshore. The swimmer appeared to be battling strong waves and a rip current.
Lt. Michael Lane, a firefighter trained in water rescue, made the decision to enter the water prior to the arrival of Corolla Ocean Rescue personnel, the press release states. Cody Corneilus, a firefighter-paramedic, assumed the “spotter” role, advising Lane where to enter the water, using the rip current as a guide.
Not long after Lane entered the water, lifeguards from Corolla Ocean Rescue arrived and swam out to assist Lane. Both Lane and a lifeguard were able to reach the swimmer and return him safely to shore.
“It was a team effort all the way around, from firefighter-paramedic Cornelius’ spotting, firefighter-paramedic Crawford’s’ handling of command and the arrival of Corolla Ocean Rescue, it was a overwhelming success,” Lane said.
Currituck Fire-EMS Fire Chief Ralph Melton thanked Corolla Ocean Rescue for helping his agency “grow in providing this important service” to both citizens and visitors to the county’s Outer Banks.