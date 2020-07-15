CURRITUCK — Currituck County Fire-Emergency Medical Services has added an important tool in helping EMS personnel more quickly assess life-threatening emergencies like internal bleeding and collapsed lung.
According to a press release, Currituck Fire-EMS recently received approval from N.C. Medical Director Tripp Winslow to use ultrasound technology, becoming only the fourth EMS agency in the state to do so.
While ultrasound technology has been around for some time, only recently has it become affordable for EMS agencies, the release states. Currituck County officials supported Currituck Fire-EMS' purchase of an ultrasound device and monitor that cost $2,500.
The ultrasound device will allow EMS personnel to assess a patient's condition both internally and externally, the release states. The assessments are fast and accurate, and images won't be affected either by a moving ambulance or vibration from aircraft.
Besides assessing life-threatening emergencies like internal bleeding, ultrasound technology can also help EMS personnel start "difficult" IVs, monitor fetal heart rates and confirm heart stoppage when confirming death.
It can do so by sending internal images of the patient to an emergency room prior to his arrival at the emergency room, allowing an ER team to develop a faster patient care plan, the release states. The ER physician can also provide guidance to EMS personnel based on their review of the images.
Currituck Fire-EMS will receive initial training on the ultrasound device's use from emergency medicine providers in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. The Virginia providers will also offer continuing education throughout the year, the release states.