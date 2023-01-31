preston mertes

Mertes

CURRITUCK — A chance encounter by Currituck Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jeff Walker with a wanted fugitive Tuesday morning led to the arrest of Preston Mertes by Walker, several county deputies and a N.C. Wildlife Officer.

Law enforcement had been searching for Mertes since Monday afternoon after the 29-year old allegedly fired a rifle five times during a pursuit that resulted in Mertes crashing his vehicle near Macedonia Church Road. Mertes disappeared into nearby woods after crashing his vehicle, sparking an intense manhunt.